Pneumonia is lung infection by bacteria such as the Streptococcus pneumoniae pneumococcus or the flu virus such as those of type A and type B influenza. These infections produce inflammation and damage to the tissue of the lungs carrying the pulmonary alveoli of pus and liquid and preventing the correct air exchange for oxygenation of the blood and elimination of carbon dioxide abroad. It is very frequent, especially in winter.

It can affect any person at any age but is more common in over 65 years and in children under five years. It also has a higher prevalence between smokers or people exposed to tobacco smoke and in whom they have not received the antigripal vaccine or the anti -control.





Read too

Drafting Barcelona

Causes of pneumonia

Respiratory route

A healthy person breathes between 10 and 15 times per minute and the bacteria and respiratory viruses that live in the nostrils (nose), the sinuses and mouth are the microorganisms that can infect the lung and cause pneumonia more frequently. The infection can also occur by food aspiration or secretions that reach the lungs from the mouth or by inhalation of microorganisms that are in the environment or that are inhaled after coughing or sneezing an infected person.

The main bacteria that causes pneumonia is the Streptococcus pneumoniae pneumococcus and among viruses that is usually responsible for this infection is influenza viruses (flu) type A and type B.

Other risk factors to suffer from the disease are:

– suffer a chronic pulmonary disease.

– Have diabetes.

– Alcoholism.

– Smoking.

– Problems to swallow drinks and food.

– Immune system problems.

– Chronic health problems.

Pneumonia types can be classified into two groups:

– Pneumonia acquired in the community (NAC): High fever, pain on the transitory side or abdominal, rapid breathing (tachypnea), rough cough and expectoration. It is usually caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae.

– Pneumonia acquired in the community with atypical clinical presentation: low fever, little productive cough, diarrhea and/or vomiting. It is the infection caused by atypical viruses or bacteria such as mycoplasma pneumoniae or the pneumophila legionel.

Pneumonia symptoms

Chest pain, cough and more symptoms

The cause of the infection can vary the symptoms with which pneumonia occurs but they are usually:

– Chest pain when breathing or coughing.

– Tos usually productive.

– Fever, perspiration and chills with tremor.

– Fatigue.

– Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

– Low body temperature in people with an autoimmune pathology.

– Difficulty breathing.

Adults over 65 may have disorientation or changes in mental perception and body temperature lower than normal.

Pneumonia diagnosis

Simple thorax radiography and more tests

The physical exam and the description of symptoms mark the beginning of the diagnosis. The header or pneumology specialist can commission a simple chest radiography, blood analysis, verification of blood oxygen saturation, blood culture, sputum culture, nasopharyngeal smear for respiratory viruses, pleural fluid culture, detection of urine antigens and a computerized tomography (TC).

Treatment and medication of pneumonia

Antibiotics

The reference treatment against pneumonia is an antibiotic whose selection is performed based on the microorganism that causes infection. As a reference in the treatment of pneumonia acquired in the slight community (NAC) are: moxifloxacino or levofloxacin, beta -lactam or macrolide. It must be administered before four hours have passed from the diagnosis.

In hospital, intravenously, the treatment would be third -generation cephalosporin, amoxicillinaclavulanic, associated with a macrolide or levofloxacin in monotherapy.

In the ICU the scheduled treatment is a third -generation cephalosporin associated with levofloxacino or a macrolide.

Pneumonia prevention

Vaccination, non -smoking and hygiene measures

Some types of pneumonia can be prevented by vaccination such as the flu vaccine or antineumococcal.

It is also recommended not to smoke and maintain good hygiene washing your hands or using a disinfectant for alcohol -based hands. It is also indicated to maintain good dental hygiene to prevent plaque formation and the colonization of microorganisms in the mouth.

It is also convenient to sleep enough hours, follow a healthy and balanced diet and avoid contact with people infected especially if they are children and adults are not vaccinated or suffer from chronic disease.