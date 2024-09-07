Pneumonia outbreak at children’s camp in Urals

An outbreak of pneumonia occurred in the children’s camp “Krasnaya Gorka” in the Urals. About this reports online publication “Ekaterinburg Online”.

According to the mother of one of the schoolgirls who was vacationing at the camp, her daughter developed symptoms of the disease on August 30. She also reported several other similar cases. “A lot of children are now in the hospital after the fifth shift, which lasted from August 13 to 26,” the Russian woman said.

The publication contacted the camp management and the press service of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor for clarification. They promised to comment on the situation later.

Earlier, 26 children in a camp in Buryatia were diagnosed with an intestinal infection. The prosecutor’s office got involved in clarifying the circumstances of the incident.