“Other than vaccine damage, you want to know the damage done by anti-vaxxers?“. One is the “spread of pneumonia caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae resistant to azithromycin“, antibiotic used “lightly and without any evidence in the treatment of Covid”. While the boom in respiratory infections in children is worrying not only in China, but also in France and Vietnam, on social media infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti calls into question the responsibilities of “a certain world”, that of “home care”, the ” Novaxism”.

Its effects? “Here are some,” he lists on in the treatment of Covid; bone marrow toxicity from ivermectin used against all evidence in Covid; increase in antibiotic resistance to azithromycin in the main respiratory bacteria”, including mycoplasma. “I could continue, but it seems like enough”, comments the head doctor of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

Bassetti also returns to the topic with a video on Facebook. Regarding the “pneumonia cases that affected China – he underlines – we now learn that in France and Vietnam there was also a increase in pneumonia in children and these pneumonias appear to be linked to Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a bacterium that we have known for some time and that typically causes pneumonia in children, adolescents, but also in young adults”. It causes “a form of pneumonia that can also be challenging and serious, but for which we have therapies. Unfortunately”, however, the doctor specifies, “we learn that many of the mycoplasmas that have affected these children in France are resistant to azithromycin. How many times did I tell you during Covid that antibiotics should not be used in the treatment of Sars-CoV-2, which is a virus and not a bacterium?

“Well, having used them too much and badly, as has been done by many without following the scientific evidence – Bassetti remarks – has made it possible to make the bacteria stronger. In this case we have made a bacterium such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae stronger on which, unfortunately , in children the only antibiotics that can be used are azithromycin and macrolides in general. These are the damages done by a certain world – home care, no vax, no vaxism – and unfortunately this is the situation. But I would say that we can rest assured – the infectious disease specialist reassures in conclusion – because Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a microorganism that we know about and we will certainly find other weapons with which to deal with it”.