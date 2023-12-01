There are two cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia in children reported in Italy by the reference laboratory in Perugia. A number “in line with what is expected in this period” can be read in the latest RespiVirNet surveillance report, coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. In recent weeks there has been an increase in these infections in China, France and Vietnam.

“In a limited number of cases these viral infections can undergo bacterial superinfections, especially from Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium for which amoxicillin is the antibiotic of first choice and which in approximately 25% of cases in Italy is resistant to macrolides “, explain the pediatricians of the Sip Infectious Diseases and Vaccinations Technical Table. The specialists therefore reiterate that “antibiotics should not be used to combat viral infections while, when used appropriately, they are a valuable tool in the fight against bacterial infections. However – they underline – the panic generated by the events reported in China, whose etiology based on what was declared by the Chinese authorities appears to be linked to known viruses and bacteria, and the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, in particular macrolides, can cause serious consequences on public health”.

And again, on the alarm in China, for the experts “it is not prudent to be guided by fear or unverified information. The health situation in China has shown an increase in respiratory infections from Mycoplasma pneumoniae since May, while since October they have respiratory infections caused by influenza viruses and Rsv have increased. This requires checks at an international level both through the surveillance of circulating viral and bacterial pathogens and by analyzing vaccination coverage (in China, for example, pneumococcal vaccination with conjugated preparations) without reaching hasty conclusions”.

The use of antibiotics during Covid

On pediatric pneumonia, says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, guest of the program ‘L’Italia s’è desta’ on Radio Cusano Campus, “what we know is that mycoplasma pneumoniae is an intracellular bacterium sensitive to some antibiotics”. “The general impression is that the spread of this bacterium is somewhat linked to the abuse of antibiotics that we have done during the Covid period.” “Taking into account that China, having loosened the lockdown and all the restrictive measures much later than the European countries – he underlined – could have this immunological rebound especially in the younger children who in fact find themselves exposed to a whole series of natural antibodies. You absolutely need to be calm – he reassures – because mycoplasma pneumoniae also has other antibiotics that have an effect. But this is an opportunity to reiterate not to use antibiotics at random without a specific medical prescription”, Cartabellotta was keen to point out .