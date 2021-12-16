“Not only is external pollution the main trigger of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (BPCO) and cancer, even domestic air can harm lung health. We need more efficient and green houses, built or renovated according to environmental sustainability criteria. In fact, to improve the air in our home, it is not enough to use a gas cooker and dehumidifiers or the like, for example. They are small tricks, useful yes, but a drop in the bucket. In reality, something more structured is needed, such as making the house ecological with an energy class that is more respectful of the environment. On average we do 20 thousand breaths a day and 20 thousand times in a quiet situation, without doing physical activity, we inhale what is around us: the healthier what we inhale, the more our body benefits“. Like this Diego Bagnasco, surgeon, specialist in diseases of the respiratory system, speaking at the talk ‘Urban health. Breathe in the city‘, seventh webinar promoted and organized by Allies for Health, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

The meeting – moderated by Federico Luperi, Director of Innovation and New Media of Adnkronos – was attended by Lorenzo Cecchi, president-elect of the Association of allergists, Italian territorial and hospital immunologists (Aaiito), and Andrea Lenzi, president of the Health City Institute and president of the Committee National Council for Biosafety, Biotechnology and Life Sciences (Cnbbsv) of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

At the center of the debate the urban environment: how and how much it affects health by acting on different levels, from the exposure of the population to risk factors linked to an inadequate physical environment, to social changes that alter individual behaviors, lifestyles and nutrition. Infectious diseases are spreading in cities (not least Covid) and, above all, mechanisms are triggered (diet and sedentary lifestyle) that increase the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases: diabetes, BPCO, obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

“Environmental pollution – emphasizes the pulmonologist – not only causes poor control of asthma (a disease that affects one in 10 people), but it is the most important trigger of respiratory diseases. These include BPCO, a little known disease despite being the third leading cause of death in the world, due to cigarette smoking, exposure to dust and to factors that induce chronic and permanent damage to the respiratory tract, and neoplastic diseases such as lung cancer. There are many studies that show a close link between pollution and neoplastic diseases, particularly of the lung “.

In 2008, 1.3 million people died from environmental pollutants “- Bagnasco recalls – After only 4 years, in 2012, they rose to 3.7 million. Most of these deaths are due to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Therefore pollution plays an important role in diseases of the respiratory system. I go back to the example of the asthmatic patient: he has already inflamed airways on which pollutants act which do not favor healing or control of the disease but, on the contrary, facilitate inflammation “.

Cigarette smoke “is also a cause of pollution”, Bagnasco points out who adds: “To produce 15 packs of cigarettes, a tree has to be cut down. Imagine how many trees are being cut down and consumed. Furthermore, smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for 50 years means consuming 1.4 million liters of water and producing 5 tons of carbon dioxide. Quitting smoking is not only good for the health of the individual, because it means blocking an activity that causes damage such as asthma and cancer, but it is also good for the health of the environment “, he concludes.