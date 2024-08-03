New Pneumata Trailer Reveals Game’s Release Datewhich is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S sooner than you think: the disturbing survival horror developed by Deadbolt Interactive will be available starting August 20.

The video once again documents the curious mix between the atmospheres of the latest Resident Evil chapters and those of Outlast in which, at the helm of a detective tasked with investigating a series of mysterious disappearances, we will find ourselves facing decidedly unforeseen dangers.

We won’t have to just hide and run, in Pneumata: we will be able to use weapons to fight our enemies, but the ammunition will be very limited and therefore we will have to use it intelligently, possibly resorting to alternative tools to defend ourselves.

The history of the game It will take place mostly inside the Clover Hill residential complex, where these disappearances have occurred and the presence of mysterious figures wandering in the dark has been reported.