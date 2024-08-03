New Pneumata Trailer Reveals Game’s Release Datewhich is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S sooner than you think: the disturbing survival horror developed by Deadbolt Interactive will be available starting August 20.
The video once again documents the curious mix between the atmospheres of the latest Resident Evil chapters and those of Outlast in which, at the helm of a detective tasked with investigating a series of mysterious disappearances, we will find ourselves facing decidedly unforeseen dangers.
We won’t have to just hide and run, in Pneumata: we will be able to use weapons to fight our enemies, but the ammunition will be very limited and therefore we will have to use it intelligently, possibly resorting to alternative tools to defend ourselves.
The history of the game It will take place mostly inside the Clover Hill residential complex, where these disappearances have occurred and the presence of mysterious figures wandering in the dark has been reported.
A new nightmare
A few weeks after the last trailer, Pneumata confirms its readiness to involve us in an adventure with an oppressive tonewhere reality and nightmare mix as we explore increasingly disturbing scenarios, ready to be triggered at any moment.
As you can see in the trailer, in the game we will not have to deal with normal people, but with creepy creaturesappearing from who knows where and ready to attack us furiously in an attempt to make our mission impossible.
Will the Pneumata experience live up to the classics it is evidently inspired by? As mentioned, we will find out in a few days, on August 20th.
