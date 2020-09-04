The wind turbine project developer has a full pipeline. Because some project sales were delayed in the first half of the year, there could be a catch-up effect in the coming months. That should show in further rising prices. From Petra Maier

Electricity from wind is an important component in achieving the climate goals. The Cuxhaven-based company should benefit from the global trend with its project planning and services for wind farms as well as the operation of its own wind farms.

As with the majority of companies, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have also left their mark on PNE’s figures. In the first half of the year, sales fell by almost five percent to EUR 62.4 million. EBITDA halved to nine million euros. However, this was primarily due to investments in their own projects. PNE operates its own wind power plants with a nominal output of 130.1 MW. Another 44.5 MW are under construction and are to be largely transferred to our own portfolio. With its own operation, PNE gradually reduces the volatility of the income. It is planned that the portfolio of own systems will be expanded to up to 500 MW by 2023.

Overall, the pipeline with onshore wind energy projects has grown to around 5,175 MW. In addition, the Cuxhaven-based company is involved in photovoltaics. Here the project volume has grown to 232 MWp. Overall, PNE sees itself fully on schedule and has confirmed its annual forecast. An EBITDA of up to 20 million euros is targeted for the current year.

The note has risen significantly in the past few months, reaching an all-time high of 5.48 euros. The value is currently consolidating at the same level and offers a good buying opportunity for long-term investors. In addition to the dividend, the low valuation speaks for the share in particular.

The industry giant Nordex has sold its wind and solar development pipeline to RWE for around 400 million euros. The projects total 2.7 gigawatts. The Hamburgers have raised undiscovered reserves. The smaller development PNE has a portfolio with a total capacity of 5.5 gigawatts, but is valued at just 414.9 million euros on the stock exchange. This is why industry experts estimate the fair value of the share certificates at over seven euros.

to buy

Course objective: 7.00 euros

Stop course: 4.05 euros