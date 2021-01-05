Highlights: Fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi’s sister East Modi becomes official witness in PNB scam case

Fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi (Nirav Modi) has been facing difficulties in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. In the PNB scam, the special court has allowed Nirav Modi’s sister East Modi (Nirav Modi’s Sister) in the PNB scam to make him a prosecution witness.

Special Judge VC Burde, who dealt with cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on Monday accepted Eastern’s application to become a government witness. Order made available on Tuesday.

The court said that after apologizing in the case, accused East Modi (East Agarwal) will now be a government witness. The Belgian citizen is an accused in a case filed by the Eastern Enforcement Directorate. The court said in the order, “The accused is currently residing abroad. He will be directed to appear before the court. For this the prosecution will take necessary steps.”

East Modi said this in the apology application

In his amnesty application, East Modi said that he is not the main accused and the investigative agencies have revealed his limited role. He said that he has fully cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate, providing necessary information and documents.

14 thousand crore fraud committed in PNB

According to investigative agencies, Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, along with some bank officials, defrauded Punjab National Bank of Rs 14,000 crore. This fraud was done through a guarantee letter.