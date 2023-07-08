Brazil Agencyi

The general commander of the São Paulo Military Police (PMSP), Cássio Araújo de Freitas, used the corporation’s official social networks to ask the troops not to hesitate to use “work tools” or “self-defense in their favor ”. The statements were published Thursday (6) on the official PMSP channel on Instagram.

“We are very concerned about some occurrences where the military police have hesitated to use their work tools. And there goes my request to you and to all these friends who are present here: do not hesitate, do not hesitate to comply with the law. Do not hesitate to use self-defense to your advantage. Do it,” said Freitas.

“Society wants you to work, live well, and be honest to fulfill your missions. Society, the Military Police and your family. Think about them, feel safe to work. The institution is at your disposal. Don’t forget: technique, tactics and, above all, attitude to act”, added the commander.

The colonel’s statements took place the day after the murder of a retired PM lieutenant, in Itapecerica da Serra, in the interior of the state, on Wednesday (5). Before being killed, the soldier was kidnapped and tortured.

police lethality

Data released on Monday (3) by the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo (SSP-SP) reveal that the number of people killed by police officers increased again in May this year in the state, from 35 to 38, in comparison with the same month last year. There were 32 people killed by military police officers on duty, which represents 88% more than in May 2022, when there were 17 victims.

Also in May, three people were killed by off-duty military police, a reduction of 75%; and three people killed by civil police officers on duty, two more than in May 2022.

In the year, 189 people were killed by police officers, an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Taking into account only the deaths in confrontations with military police officers on duty, the accumulated number reached 130.

SSP data also show that 15 civil and military police officers were killed on duty or off duty, the same number from January to May last year. Considering only the month of May, this year six police officers were killed and one last year.























