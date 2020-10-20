Everyone should have understood the importance of a life insurance in the Corona era. But if your income is not so much that the insurance companies can pay the premium, then there is nothing to be disappointed. A few years ago, the central government started the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) scheme at a very low premium. The premium for this month is only 1 rupee per month, that is, 12 rupees per year. The Government gives two lakh rupees to his nominee in case of death by accident or due to complete disability.

By 31 March 2019, more than 15 crore people were covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The objective of this scheme is to benefit those poor people who cannot afford expensive insurance policies. Earlier this scheme was only for laborers doing risky work. But now it has been opened for everyone.

What is the plan

People aged 18-70 can apply for PMSBY. To avail the scheme, it is mandatory to have a savings account. In the event of death due to accident or murder, the policyholder’s nominee gets the sum assured. Apart from this, one gets a claim in the event of permanent total disability. On committing suicide, the policyholder’s nominee will not get the sum assured of two lakh rupees. Temporary partial disability is also not covered in this scheme.

Keep this in mind too

For the scheme, a premium has to be deposited as Rs 12 annually. If the premium is not deposited on time, the policy is canceled and is not renewed. Auto debit is done directly from the premium bank account. The policy is canceled when there is no amount of premium in the bank account. If your bank account is closed due to any reason, in that case the policy can be canceled.

