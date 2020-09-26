When India extends the hand of friendship, it is not against any third: PM Modi
PM Modi while addressing the UNGA said that when India extends the hand of friendship to someone, it is not against any third country. When India strengthens the development partnership, there is no thought of forcing a partner country behind it. We never lag behind in sharing experiences from our development journey
PM Modi said – the need for serious introspection in front of the United Nations
In UNGA, PM Modi said that if we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, many achievements are seen. There are also many examples, which pose a need for serious introspection before the United Nations.
PM Modi’s address to UN General Assembly begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the United Nations General Assembly has begun. During this time, he questioned the relevance of the UN’s form in the changing era and demanded change. He said that today there is a big question in front of the whole world community, is the form of the institution that was formed in the circumstances then, relevant even today?
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed yesterday in UNGA
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, addressed the event on 25 September at the event organized through video conferencing of the United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly today, a day after Imran Khan’s address.
PM Modi can talk about opening up the global economy
Prime Minister Modi can also discuss the issue of vaccine manufacturing and opening up of the economy in the world facing the Corona epidemic crisis. He can talk of reforming the UN Security Council and including other countries including India. PMO has given information about PM’s address by tweeting.
Would be speaking at the @UN General Assembly at around 6:30 this evening. Watch my comments. https://t.co/IuNvSOk9vS
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020
PM Modi’s address to UN today, may give a befitting reply to Imran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address will be at 6.30 pm Indian time. PM Modi will speak about India in this address through video conferencing. It is believed that like every time, PM Modi will refrain from taking the names of Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pak this time and will overwhelmingly surround him on terrorism.
.
Leave a Reply