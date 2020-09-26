1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly said that changes in the UN reactions, arrangements and form are the need of the hour today. He said that today there is a big question in front of the whole world community, is the form of the institution that was formed in the circumstances then, relevant even today? https://bit.ly/2S3muBA

2. In the drugs case, the NCB team today questioned actress Deepika Padukone for about five and a half hours. Deepika confessed that she had chatted about drugs, but herself refused to take drugs. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan also refused to take drugs. https://bit.ly/368pJA7

3. In today’s inquiry of NCB, Shraddha Kapoor confessed to calling for CBD oil. But said that it was ordered not for drugs but for traumatic stress. It acts like a stress buster. NCB can then call for questioning if needed. https://bit.ly/3i3ESoz

4. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video saying that there are constant attacks on farmers. He said that at the time of demonetisation, then GST and then Corona, you (farmers) were not given one rupee. He told the farmers that efforts are being made to kill you and you are being enslaved. https://bit.ly/2G9s8iX

5. BJP President JP Nadda announced the new team of party’s national officials on Saturday. In this, new faces were also included while retaining some old names. In the list of eight general secretaries in the new team, five new faces were retained keeping Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya. https://bit.ly/3j71tSD

SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, decided to bat first https://bit.ly/30akSKY

