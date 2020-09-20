Highlights: A high-level task force has been set up under the leadership of Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Modi.

This task force will review the ongoing efforts to prevent air pollution in many states including Delhi.

In Punjab, Haryana and UP, the work being done for not burning the straw, will be reviewed.

new Delhi

In the country’s capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, every year, the PMO has taken the initiative itself to address the problems caused by the smog during the winter season.

Under this, a high-level task force has been set up under the leadership of Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, which will continuously review the ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. During this time, the members of the force will also be active in the prevention of stubble burning in the fields of Haryana and UP.



A strategy to stop air pollution in the meeting

The PMO said that a plan has been prepared for the prevention of air pollution through a meeting. Apart from representatives of central ministries, the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also attended this meeting. In the meeting, PM Principal Secretary Mishra said that an important meeting has been held to curb air pollution. During this, he reviewed the schemes being run by the state governments and various ministries to reduce air pollution.

Discussion on stubble burning

The meeting also discussed in detail the claim that there has been a 50% reduction in stubble burning in the last 2 years. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were directed to take effective action to prevent stubble burning this year. Mishra also asked the Delhi government’s GNCT to deploy teams to prevent garbage burning and to clean the roads with machines. In addition, Mishra ordered satellite monitoring of emissions in industrial areas.