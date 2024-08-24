PMMP at the Olympic Stadium|A barefoot Los Angeles native discovered Finnish music and was so deeply impressed by it that he wants to move to Finland to spend his retirement days.

When Raymond Guzman heard about the comeback gig of the pop-rock band PMMP, he knew he had to get the tickets, no matter what they cost.

Finally, he found a ticket that cost hundreds of euros on a resale website.

Guzman is Mexican-American, born and raised in Los Angeles, and he does not speak Finnish. He has still been listening to PMMP for almost ten years.

Raymond Guzman says he feels lucky when he gets to perform. He only got to know the band’s music when it had already broken up.

All started when Guzman in 1995 was listening to the university radio.

The Finnish folk band Värttina played there. Guzman fell in love with the language immediately and tried to learn it from language tapes, albeit with little success.

However, the love for the language and Finnish music remained in life. Nowadays, Guzman really listens to many Finnish artists.

“Give the Tree, Chisu, Jenni VartiainenLevi and the Leavings,” Guzman lists.

He has previously been to Finland in 2019. At that time, Guzman was watching the PMMP singer Paula Vesala solo gigs. One gig was not enough: Guzman went to see Vesala in Helsinki, Tampere and Hämeenlinna.

He also says that he listens to the Suomipop radio channel and finds a lot of new music there.

Although Guzman likes many Finnish artists, PMMP is his favorite.

The first exposure to PMMP’s music came by pure chance.

In 2017, Guzman listened to Noitalinna Hura on YouTube Kid brother-song when I saw PMMP’s version of it in the proposals.

“I clicked on it and listened. I liked it and started listening to more of their songs.”

Guzman’s favorite song from PMMP is A cardboard mask. That’s what attracts me to the song’s melodiousness.

“Paula and Mira [Luoti] sing and express themselves really well.”

Despite his long-standing fandom, Guzman doesn’t know the words to PMMP’s songs at all. The ferry he has sometimes learned the chorus, but he doesn’t think he will sing along at Saturday’s gig.

In Finland, Guzman is not interested in sightseeing or being a tourist. He has spent time with Finnish people and got to know the neighborhoods.

Both of Guzman’s parents are Mexican, and he plans to bring a ticket to Saturday’s show.

On Monday On August 19, after a ten-hour flight, Guzman finally landed in Helsinki.

On Friday, Guzman saw PMMP perform live for the first time. Almost ten years had passed since he first fell in love with the band’s music.

Guzman thought all the songs in the set list were good, though A cardboard mask didn’t even call. If you had to choose one favorite song from the show, this would be it FerrymanGuzman says.

On Saturday, he plans to go just to enjoy and have fun.

The music through Guzman discovered the Finnish language and Finnish music. Nowadays, he likes the country so much that he dreams of moving to Finland to spend his retirement days.

“It’s so peaceful and safe here, less cars and less crime.”

There is still a way to the dream. Guzman says that even though it is cheaper in Finland than in the United States, he needs to save money to buy an apartment.

“I would like to move further away from Helsinki, to the countryside. I want to live among the trees.”

Guzman hopes that one day he could also learn the Finnish language.