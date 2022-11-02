A survey published on Wednesday showed that the Riyadh Bank seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index in Saudi Arabia for the entire economy, which was previously known as the Standard & Poor’s Global Purchasing Managers’ Index in Saudi Arabia, rose to 57.2 in October from 56.6 in September, exceeding the series average a year ago. 2009 of 56.8.

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said Saudi non-oil companies indicated a strong degree of confidence in future economic conditions in October.

He added that expectations for the next 12 months have risen to the highest level since the beginning of 2021 with companies anticipating that the current level of strong growth is likely to continue.

Al-Ghaith explained that at the same time, business activity and total new orders rose sharply again, and companies saw an improvement in customer demand.

More than a third of survey respondents indicated that new orders had increased since the previous survey in September.

The production sub-index rose to 61.3 in October, from 59.5 in September, while the employment sub-index fell to 50.2 from 50.5 but grew for the seventh consecutive month.