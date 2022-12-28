The SACE Group works alongside Italian companies to help them deal with the economic consequences of the current geopolitical context, marked by instability, interruptions and slowdowns in supply chains and by soaring raw material costs.

A concrete commitment, a set of solutions that puts the public support of SACE and all products at market conditions of the Group companies available to Italian companies to offer a broad response on the issue of expensive energy.

In line with the objectives of the new 2023-2025 Business Plan, in which SACE aims to serve 65,000 SMEs in three years, doubling the number served to date, some solutions are specifically dedicated to this segment.

“This is certainly a challenging goal, but one that we will strive to achieve because it is of central importance for strengthening the competitiveness of companies and the country system” – he has declared Antonio Frezza, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer of SACE. “65,000 SMEs is not just a number: it translates concretely into 65,000 companies that choose the SACE Group as a partner, to grow worldwide, to invest in Italy, to follow a sustainable and green path”.

Among the solutions developed to counter the impacts of the increase in energy costs, PMI Energy Deposit is the one dedicated to Italian companies that want to request the payment of electricity and gas bills in installments.

The product, entirely digital, actually acts on the electricity supplierswith which SACE BT has signed specific agreements to simplify the process and create conditions to facilitate the granting of installment plans to companies for the amounts relating to electricity and gas consumption.

Of fundamental importance, the commitment of the SACE Group in finalizing the agreements with energy suppliers, which has made it possible to get the support of SACE BT to many SMEs. To date, the Group has approached over 100 energy suppliers, of which around 70 have already started a collaboration relationship. Among these, all the main operators at a national level.

Through the PMI Energy Deposit, companies can offer a guarantee of payment, in the form of a deposit, for an amount equal to the deferred invoices. SMEs, in fact, after having negotiated the structure of the installment plan of one or more invoices for energy consumption with their supplier, will be able to request the deposit directly on the sace.it website, where a simulator is available which, based on the balance sheet data, returns in real time an initial indication of the acceptability of the request and the cost of the deposit itself. SACE BT will analyze the request and, in the event of a positive outcome of the assessment process, will issue, in digital format, the guarantee to be presented to the energy supplier.

“These agreements confirm the commitment that we in the SACE Group are putting in place every day to support Italian companies in dealing with expensive energy, ensuring continuity of their activities with concrete answers to real needs in a particularly complex context”, he declares Giusy Gangi, Commercial Director of SACE BT. “Through the SME Energy Deposit instrument, already successfully launched, SACE BT once again demonstrates its willingness to stand alongside small and medium-sized companies, grappling with an offer of easily accessible and digitized 360° solutions”.

The offer is also completed with the Group’s factoring services. SACE FCT, the Group company specializing in factoring services, also takes the field in the context of solutions against the effects of expensive energy.

In particular, SACE FCT offers digital factoring solutions to electricity suppliers, with the aim of disinvesting invoices in installments through the PMI Energy Deposit.

“The set of solutions made available by the SACE Group demonstrates the great ability to exploit the synergies between all the companies in the Group and put them at the service of businesses“- has stated Daniele Schroder, Business Solutions Director of SACE FCT. “The Digital Factoring platform is proving to be particularly strategic in this complex moment of liquidity crisis and allows us to support the entire Italian entrepreneurial fabric by quickly and digitally transforming even smaller credits into liquidity”.