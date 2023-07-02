PMC “Wagner” received over 858 billion rubles under government contracts. This was stated by TV presenter Dmitry Kiselev on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

According to him, the Concord holding provided services worth 845 billion rubles. Both structures are associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“This does not mean that they have earned so much, but it still speaks of the scale of the business and the scale of ambitions,” the journalist concluded.

On June 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the content of the Wagner group was fully provided by the state. So, for the period from May 2022 to May 2023, the authorities sent PMCs, including for maintenance and incentive payments, more than 86 billion rubles. 110 billion 179 million rubles were also allocated for insurance payments.

The owner of Concorde through Voentorg was able to earn 80 billion rubles from the state in a year, the head of state concluded.

On June 24, against the backdrop of an attempted rebellion by the leadership of the Wagner PMC, Putin turned to the Russians and promised to do everything to defend the country. He warned that the rebels would face inevitable punishment.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in agreement with his Russian counterpart, held talks with the leadership of PMCs. The parties came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a “bloody massacre on the territory of Russia.” An acceptable option was adopted to resolve the situation with security guarantees for PMC employees.