Prigozhin said that PMC “Wagner” will leave Artemovsk on May 10 due to lack of ammunition

Units of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” will leave their positions in Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine – Bakhmut) on May 10, 2023 due to a lack of ammunition, said the head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Why is Wagner leaving?

According to Prigozhin, due to a shortage of shells of 90 percent, PMC Wagner suffers unjustified losses while storming the city.

I am withdrawing Wagner units from Bakhmut, because in the absence of ammunition they are doomed to senseless death Evgeny PrigozhinHead of PMC “Wagner”

The council of Wagner commanders chose May 10 as the day for the withdrawal of their units in order to celebrate Victory Day with the “brilliance of Russian weapons,” Prigozhin said. He also stated that it was planned to take Artemovsk by May 9, 2023, but this was not possible due to a lack of ammunition.

Now PMC “Wagner” is waiting for combat orders to leave the city. After May 10, Russian fighters will leave for rear camps to “lick their wounds.”

The Kremlin’s reaction

The Kremlin also reacted to Prigozhin’s statement. Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

Of course, we saw it in the media, but I can’t comment on it, because it concerns the course of a special military operation. Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Related materials:

Ammunition

On the morning of May 5, before the publication of the statement about the withdrawal from Artemovsk, Prigozhin recorded a different video message in which he showed the losses suffered by the Wagner PMC in one day of fighting and associated them with a lack of shells.

According to Prigozhin, the divisions of his company receive only 30 percent of what they need, and with a 100 percent supply of ammunition, losses become five times less.

Personnel changes

On the eve of Prigozhin’s statements, it became known that Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who was previously dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, became the deputy commander of the Wagner PMC.

On the morning of May 5, the day the appeals of the head of the Wagner PMC were published, war correspondent Alexander Simonov spoke about Mizintsev’s visit to Russian positions in Artemovsk.

The new deputy commander of Wagner was told about the advancement of Russian units in the city and the activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Related materials:

Ukrainian counteroffensive

These events unfold against the background of increased activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the front line. The day before, the Ukrainian units tried to conduct reconnaissance in force in the area of ​​​​Vogledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic and to carry out similar actions near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region.

Ukrainian units were also active near Kremennaya in the Luhansk People’s Republic. And on May 3, Prigozhin even announced that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already begun.

I believe that the offensive of the Ukrainian army has already begun Evgeny PrigozhinHead of PMC “Wagner”

According to him, the “highest activity” of Ukrainian aviation is noticeable, as well as the active actions of the military along the perimeter and inside the front. According to Prigozhin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can go into the active phase of the offensive within a few days.