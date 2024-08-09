PMC Wagner announced its readiness to repel the Ukrainian Armed Forces invasion in the Kursk region

The Council of Commanders of the Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner has published a statement on the situation in the Kursk region. It appeared in Telegram– the channel “Wagner Unloading”, which is used for communication by PMC commanders. The statement talks about the readiness of the fighters to go and repel the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Wagner commanders said they would defend Russia’s interests

The publication states that from the very first day and from the first combat mission, Wagner fighters had only one goal – to defend the interests of the country, help it prosper and protect the people. “And we are ready to stand for this to the last drop of blood,” the group said.

Our forces are ready to come to the aid of the Motherland and deploy into combat formations at the first call. As it has always been Council of Commanders of the Wagner PMC

Frame: MIC Izvestia / IZ.RU / Reuters

That the channel “Wagner Unloading” is used by commanders, confirmed previously the press service of the founder of the PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. Statements by commanders published in the channel appeared in the official social networks of the businessman’s press service.

RTVI, citing a PMC fighter, earlier reportedthat Wagnerites are being sent from Mali to the Kursk region. This data also confirmed military correspondent Yegor Guzenko, who is close to the PMC.

Former PMC fighters who joined Akhmat have already been transferred to the Kursk region

On Thursday, August 8, it was reported that Wagner PMC fighters were already in Kursk Oblast, sent to the region to repel an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We are talking about the soldiers who joined the Akhmat special forces under the leadership of the former PMC commander with the call sign Ratibor.

Related materials:

IN Telegram– the channel of the special forces commander Apti Alaudinov published a publication by AiF about the fact that in the Russian border region there are units of Akhmat, Ratibor’s group and the international brigade Pyatnashka. They are participating in combat operations together with units of the Russian Armed Forces, border troops and the Russian National Guard.

Also appeared messages that units of the African Corps, whose selection point is located in Krasnodar Krai, will be sent to Kursk Oblast.