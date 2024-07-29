PMC Wagner confirms death of fighters in Mali during Tuareg militant attack

Representatives of the private military company (PMC) Wagner have confirmed the death of their fighters in Mali during an attack by Tuareg militants. This reports one of the official channels of the company “Wagner Unloading”.

According to company representatives, during the fighting from July 22 to 27 in the vicinity of the settlement of Tin-Zoutin, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Mali (FAM) and fighters of the 13th assault detachment under the command of commander Sergei Shevchenko, call sign Prud, clashed with rebel fighters of the Coordination Movement of Azawad (CMA), numbering up to a thousand people.

It is noted that the CMA militants, using heavy weapons and UAVs, struck FAM positions and thus “increased the number of massive attacks,” which resulted in losses on the part of the Wagner PMC and friendly forces.

“The last radiogram from the “Prud group” was received on July 27 at 17:10: “There are three left, we continue to fight.” The commander of the 13th Assault Detachment, Sergei “Prud” Shevchenko, was killed in action. Eternal memory to our brothers who fulfilled their duty to the end,” the statement says.

Earlier it became known that at least 20 servicemen were killed as a result of an ambush by Tuareg militants on a convoy of Wagner PMC fighters in Mali. The Tuaregs managed to take several fighters prisoner. The Tuaregs also managed to destroy several pieces of equipment, including a Mi-24 helicopter, which was sent to support the ambushed convoy.