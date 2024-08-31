PMC Wagner denies reports of Artem Buchin’s involvement in the company

The private military company (PMC) Wagner has commented on reports that PMC fighter Artem Buchin killed his common-law wife and child in the Perm region. The company’s statement was published in Telegram– channel “Wagner Unloading”.

The PMC called the information about Buchin’s involvement in the company a lie. “The recruitment of prisoners for participation in the SVO was stopped by the company long before Artem Buchin could sign the contract,” they explained.

A woman and her daughter with signs of violence and no signs of life were found in an apartment in the city of Chusovoy in Perm Krai on Thursday, August 29. 27-year-old participant in a special military operation Artem Buchin is suspected of the massacre. On the morning of August 31, he was detained near his father’s house and taken to the military police for questioning.

It was also reported that Buchin had previously been arrested for a similar crime: in 2022, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but in a maximum security penal colony he signed a contract with a private military company.

He was soon pardoned and came to Perm Krai. It was assumed that on September 13 the criminal would return to the combat zone.