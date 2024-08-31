Ermolaev: 100 fighters of the PMC “Bear” will be transferred from Burkina Faso to the Kursk region

Fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Bear” will be transferred from Burkina Faso to the Kursk region. This was stated by the formation’s commander Viktor Ermolaev.

It is specified that 100 of the 200-300 fighters located in Burkina Faso will be sent from Africa to Russia.

When the enemy comes to our Russian territory, all Russian soldiers forget about their internal problems and unite against the common enemy. Victor Ermolaevcommander of the PMC “Bear”

According to Ermolaev, after completing their missions in their homeland, the fighters will return to Africa.

In February, fighters from the PMC “Bear” took part in a fight in Crimea

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Crimea detained two instigators of a fight in a cafe in the village of Chernomorskoye. They turned out to be fighters from the PMC “Bear”. The men armed with machine guns beat up the visitors during the conflict, a criminal case was opened under the article “Hooliganism”.

Local resident Anastasia said that in Chernomorskoye they are “covering up” the “Bear” fighters, as they are scaring local residents. According to her, this PMC has a bad reputation among Crimeans.

They are scaring people. They beat up two men near a school at night, two men were just walking, not drunk, they were also beaten up and intimidated so that they would take back their statement and renounce their words Anastasiaresident of Chernomorskoye

At the same time, information appeared that the PMC “Bear” is connected with the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov. However, the adviser to the head of the region Oleg Kryuchkov denied these rumors, stating that the formation is subordinated “totally along a different vertical.”

Reacting to the incident in the cafe, the commander of the PMC “Bear” with the call sign Jedi stated that in the conditions of the possible appearance of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) in Crimea, “the “bears” are forced to react to any sneeze.”

PMC “Bear” became a “brigade structure”

The PMC “Bear” calls itself the 81st separate special forces brigade. According to the TV channel “Tsargrad”the organization appeared in 2023 and was initially a volunteer battalion tactical group of army special forces veterans, which “grew to a brigade structure,” and the Russian Ministry of Defense provides it with weapons and equipment.

According to data Le Mondethe PMC arrived in Burkina Faso in May 2024 to support the leader of the military junta, Ibrahim Traore, who came to power in the fall of 2022 as a result of a military coup and is governing the country as a transitional president.