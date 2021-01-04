Highlights: Varsha Sanjay Raut came out after questioning from ED office

ED questioned Varsha Raut for almost three and a half hours

Varsha Raut reached the ED office with documents at three o’clock on Monday afternoon.

Inquiries made in the economic transaction case of Rs. 55 lakhs

Mumbai

After questioning over three hours, Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Raut, has left the house from the ED office. Varsha Raut reached ED office around 3:15 pm on Monday afternoon. Varsha Raut had also brought some documents with her. During yesterday, he did not give any answer to the media’s questions. Sanjay Raut has said that we have supported the Enforcement Directorate from time to time and will do so further. He said that I do not need to go with Varsha, that Varsha is Sanjay Raut.

Varsha Raut reached ED office a day ago

Varsha Raut suddenly reached the ED office on Monday afternoon. Surprisingly, Varsha has reached the Enforcement Directorate a day before. Varsha Raut was summoned by ED to the ED office on 5 January. Let me tell you that ED wants to inquire about that transaction of Rs 55 lakh from Varsha Raut. Which were sent from Madhuri Raut’s account to Varsha Raut’s account. This money was received in two installments by Varsha Raut. Today we will also give you every information related to Varsha Raut and PMC Bank Scam.



Varsha Raut asked permission to come on Monday

According to the information, Varsha Raut had asked the ED for permission to come at 3 pm on Monday. Which was approved by the Enforcement Directorate. Varsha Raut has also brought some documents with her. Varsha Raut reached the ED office on Monday only to escape the media cameras.

Attachment of assets worth Rs 72 crore by Praveen Raut

Let us tell you that recently the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets of about Rs 72 crores to Pravin Raut, who is considered close to Sanjay Raut in the PMC Bank Scam (PMC BANK SCAM) case. The Enforcement Directorate has also revealed that Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, is also a partner in Praveen Raut’s construction company ‘Avni’. Earlier, ED summoned Varsha Raut on December 29 and called him for questioning. But Varsha Raut had asked to come for questioning on January 5, demanding additional time.

Varsha Raut was given a friendly loan

The Enforcement Directorate investigation also revealed that the money given to Varsha Raut from Madhuri Raut’s account was given as a friendly loan. But the special thing is that Praveen Raut transferred one crore 60 lakhs to his wife Madhuri Raut’s account.

This crime started from here only. Varsha Raut received this money in two installments. For the first time, Rs 50 lakh was transferred on 23 December 2010, while Rs 5 lakh was sent on 15 March 2011. With the help of these funds, a flat in Dadar East was purchased.

95 crore scam charges

According to the ED, Pravin Raut has done a scam of about 95 crores with the help of HDIL. Praveen has illegally embezzled these money on the pretext of loan. Which includes many people.

A case was also filed against Sarang Wadhawan Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL and Varyam Singh, chairman of PMC Bank, by the Economic Offenses Wing. Apart from this, PMC Bank lost Rs 4355 crore due to managing director Joy Thomas and others. While these scam money increased their influence.

Money paid to politicians

According to sources, Praveen Raut has also given a large part of these money of scam to many leaders. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating all these politicians. Who took this money from Praveen Raut and his wife. The ED has stated in its press note that Praveen Raut was the only one handling all the transactions of wife Madhuri Raut’s company.

The Economic Offenses Wing arrested Praveen from Goregaon in February in a redevelopment project fraud case. Praveen was one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of HDIL. Praveen Raut worked as a mediator among the Wadhawan Brothers, leaders and officials.

After all, who is Varsha Raut?

Varsha Raut, a teacher in a school in Bhandup, was married to Sanjay Raut in 1993. Varsha Raut has nothing to do with politics. However, she is involved in filmmaking and her recent film was ‘Thackeray’. Sanjay and Varsha Raut are the parents of two daughters named Vidita and Poorvanshi.

Varsha Raut is also active in business

Varsha Raut is also active in the business along with husband Sanjay Raut and both daughters. The Raut family lives in Bhandupa’s Friends Colony bungalow. According to information given by Sanjay Raut in the election affidavit, Varsha Raut is a partner in three companies.

Reuters Entertainment LLP is a partner in Sanatan Motors Pvt Ltd and Siddhant Cisco Private Limited. It was Reuters who produced the Thackeray film. According to affidavit in the year 2014-15, the income of Varsha Raut was 13,15,254.

Headlines made after ED notice

School teacher Varsha Raut came into the limelight when she was sent notice by the ED to Punjab and Maharashtra for questioning in the operative bank scam case. However Varsha Raut did not appear before the ED on December 29 and demanded additional time.

She said that she would appear before the ED on January 5 and answer his questions. The ED had earlier served notices to Varsha Raut on December 11 and 22 as well. But there was no proper reply from the ED on behalf of Varsha Raut.

In which case notice

The Enforcement Directorate wants to inquire about the Rs.5.5 million received from the account of Madhuri Raut, wife of Praveen Raut, a friend of Sanjay Raut. Enforcement Directorate Pravin Raut has recently been questioned in the PMC bank scam case.

Madhuri Raut is also a partner in Sanjay Raut’s company Cisco Private Limited. Praveen Raut is also the director of Guruashish Construction which is a subsidiary of HDIL. HDIL promoters Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan have been arrested in the PMC bank scam case. They are accused of embezzlement of 6500 crores.