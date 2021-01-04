The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in the PMC bank scam. During this time, the investigating agency asked Varsha Raut several important questions related to the scam. The ED had recently called Varsha Raut for questioning after which Sanjay Raut attacked the agency. He accused the agency of acting on the instructions of the BJP.

Varsha Raut arrived at the ED’s Fort office in South Mumbai in the afternoon to join the inquiry. During the investigation of the entire case, some suspicious transactions were revealed while scanning the accounts associated with Praveen Raut. Praveen is a friend of Sanjay Raut and a former director of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) subsidiary Guruashish Constructions Private Limited. Praveen Raut is accused of fraudulently over Rs 6,670 crore from PMC Bank. During the investigation into the PMC Bank case and HDIL involvement, the ED had come to know that Rs 95 crore was withdrawn by Praveen Raut through HDIL through “active conspiracy and collusion” with different persons.

Praveen Raut gave his wife Rs 1.6 crore from where the crime started. Madhuri then lent Rs 55 lakh to Varsha Raut in 2010 and 2011 without charging interest. ED said that this amount was used by Varsha Raut to buy a flat in Dadar. At the same time, the investigation revealed that Varsha Raut and Madhuri are partners in Avni Construction. An amount of Rs 12 lakh is still outstanding. ED officials want to interrogate Varsha Raut regarding these transactions.

ED has attached Praveen’s assets worth Rs 72 crores

The Enforcement Directorate has already attached Praveen Raut’s assets worth Rs 72 crore under the PMC Bank scam case. Praveen was arrested by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in February in a Rs 1,034-crore re-development fraud case in which the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is the complainant. Explain that the ED’s money laundering investigation in the PMC Bank case is based on the Mumbai EOW’s FIR of September 2019, which deals with HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, former bank chairman Wariam Singh and managing director Joy Thomas and some other accused. Is lodged against.

We are not afraid of anyone: MP Sanjay Raut

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was infuriated after Varsha Raut received Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons. He said during the press conference that we are not going to fear anyone. Raut had said that targeting women is cowardice. Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “It is cowardice to target women at home.” We are not afraid of anyone and will respond only as asked. The ED wanted some papers, which we submitted on time. ”