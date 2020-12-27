Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has retaliated after his wife Varsha Raut received Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the PMC bank scam. He has written a few lines tweeting. Raut has written that let’s see, what is the strength It is known that ED has summoned Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut on December 29 for questioning in the PMC bank money laundering case.

The Wadhawan brothers are accused in the case. Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the central agency in Mumbai. This is the third summons issued to her before which she has not appeared before the agency twice on health grounds. He has been released under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for questioning.

Raut attacked for getting wife’s summons

After receiving the ED summons to wife Varsha Raut, Sanjay Raut has tweeted. He wrote in his tweet, “Come see, what is the strength in it.” Karm Kadam Kadam, Mere Saathiya…. ”Though Raut did not write the name of anyone in the tweet, it was done after the ED’s wife got summons. In such a situation, it is believed that this tweet of Sanjay Raut is counter-intuitive to the summons received by his wife. Raut’s tweet was liked by more than 16 thousand people till the time of writing the news. At the same time, nearly two and a half thousand people have retweeted.

ED had filed a case last year

Official sources claimed that the ED wanted to interrogate Varsha Raut about the receipt of the amount that was allegedly embezzled from the bank. The ED in October last year investigated the alleged loan fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhavan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman V. Singh and A PMLA case was filed against former managing director Joy Thomas. The agency had taken cognizance of the FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offenses Wing against the bank for allegedly “prima facie wrongfully causing a loss of Rs. 4355 crore and benefitting itself”.

Shiv Sena accused central investigative agencies

The Shiv Sena, part of the ruling Mahagathbandhan Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Congress, had earlier alleged that central investigative agencies were targeting them unfairly. Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar’s party NCP, has also been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to a land deal in Bhosari area of ​​Pune.