The former governor of Rio de Janeiro was impeached in 2021; is ineligible for 5 years

The PMB confirmed, this Saturday (30.Jul.2022), Wilson Witzel as a candidate for governor of Rio de Janeiro. Impeached by the TEM (Special Joint Court) on April 30, 2021, he had his political rights suspended for 5 years, so he is ineligible.

The legend had 2 pre-candidates for governor, Witzel and Colonel Emir Laranjeira. The choice was made during the PMB state convention in Rio. There were 59 votes against 56.

The former state governor was elected in 2018 by the PSC and removed from office in August 2020 on corruption charges.

Witzel was accused of fraud in the hiring of two social organizations, one of them, the iabasresponsible for field hospitals to treat covid patients.

Since then, he has tried to reverse the decision and overturn the ineligibility. In December 2021, he presented a petition to the STF to annul the impeachment process that removed him from office. The former governor’s defense cited, among other arguments, the suspicion of federal judge Marcelo Bretas and changes in the administrative improbity law.

“It is worth noting that although the head judge of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, Dr. Marcelo Bretas, having recognized himself as a suspect to conduct proceedings involving the appellant, this suspicion did not constrain the aforementioned magistrate to share the illicit evidence collected in flagrant violation of the natural judge, in a way that caused serious damage to the image of the appellant, generating the impeachment process totally contaminated by illicit evidence infected by the incurable vice of the absolute incompetence of such an admittedly suspect judge”said Witzel’s defense at the time.