Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: The year 2021 has started and if you are not able to build your house till now, then Modi government is helping to fulfill your dreams. If you are buying a house for the first time, then the government offers a discount of up to Rs 2.67 lakh. However, not everyone is able to take advantage of this discount. If you want to take advantage of this rebate, then first you have to pay attention to some things so that your subsidy is not stuck somewhere.

Not many home buyers are getting the benefit of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Millions of homes across the country are waiting to get subsidies under this scheme. A subsidy of Rs 20,983 crore has been provided to 832,000 home buyers till the last month since the scheme started.

Reason for subsidy stuck

1. Fault in income limit

To avail the exemption under PMAY, the income limit has been fixed at three lakh, six lakh and 12 lakh rupees. If a person falls in the income limit of Rs 3 lakh, then he will get a discount of 2.67 lakh and he will fall in the EWS category. Similarly, a person with income up to 6 lakhs will fall in LIG and MIG-1 with income up to 6-12 lakhs and MIG-2 in category 12-18 lakhs. If a person is found to have a difference in income and household category, then his subsidy stops.

2. Must be a first time home buyer

In order to get the rebate under the CLSS of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it is mandatory to buy a house for the first time. That is, there is no house already in his name. If a person already has a house in his name, he does not get the benefit of this rebate.

3. Name of woman in co-owner of property

To get the exemption under PMAY, it is necessary to have a woman co-owner and co-borrower in the property on which the subsidy is being taken. The absence of this will not provide the benefit of subsidy.

4. Difference in name on Aadhaar and document

According to experts, mistakes while filling forms can also be another reason for delay in getting subsidy. For example, there may be a delay in name differences on Aadhaar and other documents.

5. Delay of Government agencies

Currently, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), the National Housing Bank (NHB) and the State Bank of India sort out applications received under PMAY. Home buyers have suffered a lot due to the delay in the investigation process amid Corona crisis. However, the process has been speeded up once again.