Arrived at second reading in the Senate, article 1 of the law on bioethics was expected: would medically assisted procreation for all women pass despite the conservative majority? Yes but no. Lesbians and single women will have to wait once again, despite presidential promises. At first, the senators refused social security coverage for female couples, while maintaining a medical criterion for heterosexual couples. Another amendment introducing the principle of post-mortem PMA for widows had itself been adopted by a show of hands whereas it was rejected a little earlier in a public ballot (taking into account the voting delegations of absent parliamentarians). If the parliamentarians ended up rejecting Article 1, it could come back within the week, at the request of the special Senate committee.