Virginie Rozée, sociologist, researcher at INED; Marie-Jean Sauret, psychoanalyst, professor emeritus of universities, researcher at the psychoanalytic clinical pole of the subject and the social link (LCPI) at the Jean-Jaurès University in Toulouse; Carine Delahaie, editor-in-chief of Clara Magazine and spokesperson for Femmes solidaires.

While medically assisted procreation (MAP) for all has long been promised, it has still not been adopted in France. How do you explain such a delay and what do you think of the bill finally presented to Parliament?

Virginie Rozée Unlike countries like Spain and the United Kingdom where assisted reproduction has been open to all women for more than thirty years, in France this possibility was only legally considered after the legalization of marriage for all. s in 2013. This delay compared to other countries can be explained by very powerful conservative forces in France at the political level, especially when the changes affect the family, considered as the bedrock of French society, and the bodies. women. This is evidenced by the lively public and political debates that have punctuated the revision of this law since 2019. This law responds to a real social demand in France for which no ethical argument would justify its not being satisfied. This is a step forward and we can only be happy about it. We can nevertheless regret the persistence of gray areas (the pairing made by doctors, Ropa, which allows mothers to both participate in the conception of their child, assisted reproduction for transgender people or even surrogacy) which would have deserved more documented and in-depth discussions. In this, the project remained timid.

Marie-Jean Sauret Science does not say what to do with these advances. A law that affects humans always opens up a new space of uncertainty: this is ethics. We do not rule on PMA as it is on pesticides. Catholic France sees in it one more indication of the liberation of the father and of religion. The delay could have been taken advantage of to discuss a collective response. A political calculation seems to govern the choice of the moment to satisfy the pro-LDCs without alienating the opponents. The State is wedged between four camps: the religious and reactionary for whom the laws of nature are the laws of God, women escape men; the humanist for whom it is necessary to adopt orphans and abandoned before the assisted reproduction; certain politicians who prefer not to bring children into a world with a precarious life and climate future; the neoliberal camp for which it is a question of creating a market under the guise of research, reducing the human being to a manufactured product and compensating for the drop in birth rates.

Carine Delahaie In my opinion, the government has been chilled by the weeks of protests around marriage for all. There is still a part of the population in France who demonstrate against the rights of others, even if these rights do not take anything away from them. The bioethics law contains important advances concerning assisted reproduction, since it will open it up to single women and female couples. Obviously, the reimbursement of the assisted reproduction procedure is not granted, which will in fact create discrimination between citizens: heterosexual couples will continue to benefit from this reimbursement which is refused to female couples and to women. single women. Why ? This difference implies a difference in perception between families with heterosexual couples and those with homosexual couples or single women.

What would be the progress for children’s rights?

Carine DelahaieA fundamental advance relates to the right to parentage: by allowing parentage prior to birth for the children of female couples, the law would allow these children to have their family recognized in their civil status from birth. She would also avoid the adoption procedures of the child by that of her two parents who did not carry it. These procedures are long, expensive and unnecessary. Why force one of the two parents to adopt the child? It is one more way of discriminating against these families. And I remind you, obtaining full adoption is not systematic, but left to the decision of the judge. I think that normalizing, by law, the existence of homoparental families and single-parent families is a major advance in the deconstruction of homophobic stereotypes. Children from homoparental or single-parent families are in fact abused. It is not normal that the mention “adopted child” appears on their civil status certificate because it is not the truth, these children had parents before their birth and they are the same after their birth. This creates confusion in their construction.

Virginie Rozée By giving female couples the opportunity to be recognized as the mothers of the child before conception and all children resulting from gamete donation to access information on their donor, the new law will allow children to grow up in a more stable legal environment and a more peaceful family situation. In the longer term, it will perhaps make it possible to break certain taboos, secrets or discomfort and to deconstruct the amalgamation that we still too often hear between the fact of procreating and that of being a parent. PMA for all will give more visibility and therefore legitimacy to single-parent and homoparental families, but also to all those that do not correspond to the classic and majority model (that is to say a woman, a man, one (of) child (ren) of their union, conceived by sexual relations). These greater social visibility and acceptability of these families can only be beneficial for children.

Marie-Jean Sauret The law recognizes children of assisted reproduction and regularizes those born in this way abroad. The future is not written. Will the law open up the (with caution) lifting of anonymity on those involved in the process, the child including them in the construction of his story? Will it contradict the scientist assertion that biology responds to the meaning of existence, perfecting “biopower” (Michel Foucault)? Will it support these children and their parent (s) (income, social support, education, nurseries, etc.), improving the situation, moreover, of all families? In the world of “naturally” conceived children, rape, incest and violence are legion: making a child engages society upstream of its conception.

What are the major fears of the opponents? What should be the various benefits of this law?

Virginie Rozée The main fear of opponents is, in my opinion, that the possibilities offered by the new law will radically transform the family. However, these new possibilities only accompany social changes. Whether with assisted reproduction or not, families today are plural and complex and parents have diverse profiles in terms of marital status, age, etc. Contrary to the speeches of opponents, this openness does not therefore constitute a societal revolution and there will always be heterosexual couples who will have children “under the covers”.

As for the benefits, one can easily imagine that the law will facilitate the procedures of assisted reproduction for women who had previously not had access to them and who, without this law, would in any case have gone abroad to benefit from a donation of gametes or oocyte self-preservation. Remember that these transnational remedies duplicate the usual obstacle course of assisted reproduction, accentuate socio-economic inequalities and may involve medical risks. The law can therefore contribute to more social justice with regard to making a family. Likewise, it can give women more freedom and autonomy in relation to their reproductive choices, even if the medicalization and technicalization of reproduction remain contested in feminist studies.

Marie-Jean Sauret The conviction that the human process is reduced to its biology would reinforce the medicalization of existence and the possibility of a eugenic selection of individuals, accelerating the commodification of living things, masking the human debt towards nature. The PMA for all allows the social emancipation of women. Will they escape patriarchy without depriving the child of the means to register in the order of generations? Will the child find in their desire the support required against its potential reduction to an object of capricious enjoyment? The transmission of the conditions for its realization supposes that the need to join together for a child to “become human” is not erased: this is the “paternal function” that the other parent preserves (parent or not, homosexual or no), where maternal partner, family, friends, society are articulated.

For the child, the place given by the mother to a desire, a love that is not intended for him is a promise of emancipation: in his turn he will leave his family to go to his meetings with knowledge, work. , the sexual, political commitment, etc. Besides this third place, language carries parental desire, the enigma of the meaning of existence, of the relationship to the world and of the means of becoming the craftsman of one’s life. Biologism deactivates language: how to prevent the foundation found by the subject in maternal desire and speech from being erased under the biological origin of the human animal? This scientist confusion, politically correct, contaminates even politicians and intellectuals … Born or not of PMA, the “speaking” proves that he has found a way to inhabit the world and to renew the social bond. But is it not our duty to respond to the anthropological problem of welcoming a newborn by offering him a human environment (democracy) alternative to the digital cradle under monitoring where biotechnology could imprison him? ? We have to assume this structural crime which consists in giving life to our children before they can, and for good reason, desire it: will taking note of this be to credit the effects of the law?

Carine Delahaie I suppose that the major fear of opponents of the PMA for all is a questioning of the traditional family pattern of the nuclear family. This fear is superfluous: family models have already changed. What should guide us, what everyone claims is the best interests of the child: is it in the interest of a child that his or her birth is actively desired by his or her parents, that is he or she loved? I think so. Children born to assisted reproduction do not suffer from their origin, their conception or even the family model in which they grow up, but rather from the homophobic view of a part of society on their families. Born into a homoparental family, they systematically know that they are the result of assisted reproduction, which is not always the case with children born into heteroparental families, who sometimes learn it much later, at the time of birth. adolescence for example. Lying takes its toll, but parentage truth is precious. These children are children of love but also of truth.