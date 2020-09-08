The government has launched the Swanidhi Yojana (SVANidhi Yojana) to sell fruits, vegetables and small shops on street roads along the rural and urban roads in the country. Under this, a loan of 10000 rupees is given by the government. These people can be returned in installments throughout the year. 7% interest subsidy will be transferred by the government to their account to the street vendors who repay this loan on time. Interested beneficiaries of the country who want to take advantage of this scheme will have to apply under this scheme. More than 50 lakh people, including vendors, hawkers, handlers, hawkers, street growers, etc., will be benefited from the scheme in various areas under the Street Vendor Self-Reliance Fund.

To protect the people from the infection of Corona virus epidemic, the Modi government had a dockdown across the country from 25 March to 31 May. For this reason, the street hawkers and the sellers of goods on the cart could not work for their livelihood. Because of this, they had to face a lot of difficulties. Seeing their problems, the government started this scheme on 1 June. Its purpose is to provide loans to street vendors to resume their work.

How to apply in Swanidhi scheme?

Interested street and track beneficiaries of the country who wish to receive benefits by the government under the Swanidhi Yojana will have to apply under this scheme. Know how to apply

First of all, the applicant has to visit the official website of the scheme.

– On this home page you will see the option of Planning to Apply for Loan. After which, to read carefully all the three steps of Planning to Apply for Loan, you have to proceed and click on View More button.

– After this, the next page will open in front of you, on which page you have to click on the option of View / Download Form. After which a PDF of the Swanidhi scheme form will open in front of you.

– You can download the PDF of this scheme. After downloading the application form, you will have to fill all the information asked in this form. After this you will have to attach all your required documents with the application.

After this, your application form has to be submitted by going to the institutions mentioned below. To see the list of these institutions click here.