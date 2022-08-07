





Military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira, suspected of shooting 33-year-old jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo, in the early hours of Sunday, 7th, in São Paulo, surrendered to the police in the late afternoon. According to Deputy Osvaldo Nico Gonçalves, he presented himself to the 17th Police Station, in Ipiranga, in the South Zone, after having his preventive detention ordered by the Justice.

The State Public Security Secretariat confirms that he gave evidence and should be taken to the Romão Gomes military prison.

Leandro Lo was shot in the head during a pagode show at Clube Sírio, also in the south of São Paulo, at dawn this Sunday, by Oliveira, who was off duty.

The athlete would have been hit after a disagreement with the author of the shots. According to Lo’s lawyer, Ivã Siqueira Júnior, he had brain death confirmed by the Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya, where he was taken.

The São Paulo Health Department told the report that Leandro Lo was taken to the municipal hospital, but did not disclose details of the fighter’s health at the request of the victim’s family.

Clube Sírio, where the show took place, responded to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo that it is collaborating with the investigations, but stressed that the presentation, although it was held on the club’s premises, was organized and managed by another company.

Through a note released earlier this Sunday afternoon, the club reinforced that it “collaborates with the responsible authorities”, and sympathizes with the family of Leandro Lo “for the regrettable incident that occurred at an event held by third parties”.

Trajectory

Eight-time jiu-jitsu world champion, São Paulo native Leandro Lo is treated as one of the main names in the sport. In his curriculum, the athlete also accumulates World Cup, Brazilian and Pan-American Championship titles. The last championship was won in June. On social media, the fighter described the achievement as one of the most important in his career and said that winning it was as remarkable as the first time he was champion, in 2012, 10 years ago.

“The two most important achievements of my career, the first is the feeling of being world champion, this was I can still be world champion, the two best sensations of my life. Thank you everyone who is always with me in joy in sadness”, wrote the athlete in one of his social networks.

The athlete was in the midst of preparing for another championship that would play next Friday, 12, in Austin, Texas, in the United States.

Lo was born on May 11, 1989, in the west of the capital and started in his favorite sport at the age of 14, under the tutelage of professor Cicero Costha, in the Social Project Fighting for Good. It was there that she achieved her black belt, but was competing even before specialization.

Leandro’s record is incredible: 268 wins and only 39 losses, only ten of them by submission. At Copa Pódio, he maintained an unbeaten record for two years, between 2011 and 2013.







