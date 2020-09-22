Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a high-level meeting of the UNGA late Monday on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. During this time, Prime Minister Modi said that 75 years ago, the horrors of war created a new hope. For the first time in human history, an institution was formed for the entire world. India was part of that great vision as the founding signatory to the United Nations Charter.He said this reflected India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which sees the world as one family. PM Modi said that our world is a better place today because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who worked for peace and development and contributed to its peace operations under the flag of the United Nations. India contributed to this by being a pioneer.

The announcements or actions we are making today are being accepted. However, more work still needs to be done on issues such as preventing conflict, ensuring development, climate change, reducing inequality and leveraging digital technologies. Modi said that under these declarations and actions there is also a need for reform of the UN itself. We cannot fight today’s challenges with old structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN has a crisis of confidence.