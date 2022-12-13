The Tactical Operations Command of the Federal Police (PF) and the shock troops of the Military Police of the Federal District surrounded this Wednesday, 12, the hotel of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) after extremist groups started actions violent. The attacks began hours after Lula’s graduation ceremony by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

A group set fire to a bus on Eixo Monumental – the main thoroughfare of the federal capital – and other cars were damaged in front of the Federal Police. Dressed in green and yellow, protesters tried to invade the PF headquarters. In Setor Hoteleiro Norte, demonstrators were contained with pepper spray.

In a note, the Military Police of the Federal District reported that the turmoil began after the arrest of an indigenous leader. “Indians are trying to invade the PF building in Asa Norte”, highlights the statement, stating that the PM deployed garrisons “to control the situation with the application of tactical forces and the Shock Battalion”.

Earlier, the Military Police of the Federal District had also reinforced security at Lula’s hotel after a discussion between supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro and PT militants.