(from correspondent Elvira Terranova) – They tried to save themselves in every way, looking for air bubbles. They wandered for several minutes from one cabin to another while the sailing ship was sinking, but in the end seven of them had to give up. Because the event “was sudden and unexpected”. And they drowned in the sailing ship Bayesian, 56 meters long, with a 75-meter mainmast. One of the most luxurious yachts in the world. For the first time, the Chief Prosecutor of Termini Imerese (Palermo) Ambrogio Cartosio, 5 days after the shipwreck of Porticello (Palermo), speaks to the press to tell the details of the “very serious tragedy”, as he himself defines it, which cost the lives of seven people, including a girl of just 18 years old, Hannah Lynch, the youngest daughter of the British magnate, who also died. In a crowded press conference, the head of the Prosecutor’s Office, together with the young prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano, publicly announces that, as anticipated by Adnkronos in recent days, the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating for negligent shipwreck and multiple manslaughter.

“At the moment – he says – against unknown persons”. But the situation could evolve in the next few hours. “We are only in an initial phase. We do not exclude that there are developments that could be of any kind”, the Prosecutor then added. “It could also be possible that we register any suspects before the recovery of the sailing vessel”, he says. Or, even before the autopsies are conferred, in the next few days.

The magistrates have not yet assigned the autopsies on the seven bodies, even if it will happen very soon. Here is the story of that tragic night in the words of the Prosecutor Cartosio: “At 4:38 a red flare warned the Coast Guard that there was a problem at sea – he says – the Coast Guard with a vessel arrived on site but the sailing ship had already sunk. There were some shipwrecked people who were rescued by another vessel anchored about 200 meters from the Bayesian. The captain of the vessel rescued most of the shipwrecked people. Seven were missing”. The first body, that of the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, 37 years old from Antigua, was found at dawn on Monday, a few hours after the shipwreck. “Six passengers were missing, whose identity, there is no point in hiding it, is one of the main elements of the international, I would say global, interest in the affair, that is, people of international importance in the business field,” he says. The other six bodies have been recovered. First, those of banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, and of lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife.

‘There is no certainty of a box in the vessel’

Then “two days ago the body of the entrepreneur Michael Lynch was recovered and yesterday that of Lynch’s daughter, Hannah, 18 years old. A girl whose angelic face moved everyone. A very serious tragedy”. The first 5 bodies were found in the first cabin on the left side and the last body in the third cabin also on the left side. “The shipwreck was a very serious tragedy in which we were, however, lucky to have the collaboration of some fire departments who had exceptional courage, carrying out operations that were not at all easy, they are the speleo divers. Our thanks and maximum recognition for the value shown goes to the structure. As well as to the Coast Guard and the other forces of law and order”, continues Cartosio.

Then, going into more detail about the investigation, the magistrate, answering questions from journalists from all over the world – from the London Times to the New York Times, the Financial Times, Bloomberg and The Guardian, as well as the Italian media – reiterated that “at the moment we are not certain that there is a black box – he added – At this stage the focus was on the search. We must wait for the recovery of the sailing vessel”. Dozens of questions are coming in. In the meantime, is it true that the tender’s hatch was opened by mistake? “We cannot confirm whether the hatches were open. There will be no statements on what the divers saw at the moment. It could be information that needs to be confirmed by a second check”, said the young prosecutor Cammarano. Who then added: “the crew members were not subjected to alcohol or drug tests. They were very tired and in shock and needed treatment”.

But why were the crew members, including the captain, the first to get on the lifeboat, and not the passengers, as is standard procedure? “The passengers were probably sleeping, which is why they stayed in their cabins. We are still investigating this based on the survivors’ accounts,” Cammarano explained. “The dead passengers found in the same cabin on the left were not all sleeping in that room,” Cammarano added, hypothesizing that perhaps the victims were “looking for air bubbles.” Investigators are trying to ascertain this by cross-referencing the survivors’ testimonies. In the meantime, this afternoon, as we learned, Angela Barcares, the wife of British magnate Mike Lynch, left the Domina Zagarella hotel where she had been staying since the day of the tragedy. Other guests from the sailboat are leaving the hotel with her. Six in all. The crew members who survived the shipwreck remain. It is not known whether Lynch’s widow will leave Italy.

Pm, ‘it would be painful if tragedy caused by responsibility’

“We are close to the families who have suffered this loss,” says Cartosio, who then adds: “It would be even more painful if the development of the investigations demonstrated that this tragedy, this terrible loss, was caused by behaviors not perfectly in line with the responsibilities that each person must have in the management of navigation.” Cartosio also explained the long silence with the media around the world: “In these days I have entrenched myself in silence, I have not answered the questions that were asked of me by journalists, but I did it simply because it is right that people know that in Italy it is not allowed to do otherwise, because article 5 of decree 106 of 2006, as amended by a law of 2012, prohibits the Public Prosecutor from making statements to the press except in two ways: either a press release or a press conference. Personally, I have criticized the law on several occasions, in my opinion this law creates significant obstacles to the activity of free information. But I believe that all citizens, especially magistrates, are required to respect the laws even when they do not like them, that is why I have not been able to answer your questions. I hope there is understanding”.

The commander of the Palermo Coast Guard, Admiral Raffaele Macauda, ​​then explained that “it is the intention of the Bayesian owners to recover the wreck”. “In conjunction with the prosecutor’s office, they have expressed their desire to recover the vessel, there is the availability, with the necessary technical time, to recover the vessel”, Macauda said at a press conference. He then said: “A recovery plan is needed regarding the methods to be used to bring the sailing vessel back to the surface. A plan to be presented to the maritime authority. First, the tanks must be emptied”.

Then, returning to Sunday night, the admiral explained: “The sailing ship could have been at anchor in that area. Besides, there was no storm warning that evening.” Responding instead to a reporter’s question about whether the rescue operation would have been the same if it had been a migrant boat, Macauda replied: “The rescue operation is the same for everyone, the Coast Guard makes no distinction between people, nor the color of their skin. If instead of the sailing ship there had been a migrant boat, we would have done the same thing. I want to point out that in Lampedusa we recovered bodies 60 meters away to return them to their families.”

Bentivoglio Fiandra, ‘the sailing vessel sank by the stern and settled at 50 meters’

The Commander of the Palermo Fire Department, Girolamo Bentivoglio Fiandra, spoke about the sinking of the sailing ship, explaining that “the ship sank first by the stern and then settled on its side. We found the bodies in the cabins on the left side, the one that was invaded last by the water. We found five bodies in the first cabin on the left side, the last victim in the third cabin. There were six cabins on the sailing ship, three on the right side and three on the left side”.

Prosecutor Cammarano reiterated that it was “a sudden and unexpected event”. “At the moment we are not certain that there is a black box – he added – At this stage the focus was on the search. We must wait for the recovery of the sailing ship”. Then at a later moment in the press conference he added: “The sailing ship did not sink suddenly. In those minutes the weather conditions worsened exponentially, it will be very important to understand the timing. It is an investigation that requires cross-checking. It will be important to analyze the cockpit, these are investigations that need to be done and at the moment we cannot respond with reasonable certainty”. And soon the captain of the sailing ship James Catfield will be heard again by the magistrates. “We should still ask him some questions and we expect that before leaving Italy he will wait for the outcome of the investigations”, added Cartosio. For whom “the recovery of the wreck will be essential for the conclusion of the investigations in order to ascertain responsibilities. But the transfer of the file from the register of unknowns to knowns does not depend only on the recovery of the sailing vessel, but on a whole series of investigations and assessments that must be made: it could happen that we enter someone in the register of suspects even long before the recovery of the sailing vessel”. And he added: “The crew of the sailing vessel Bayesian is not obliged to remain in Sicily, there is no legal obligation. But the crew members must give their maximum availability to be heard from again”.

In short, there are still many question marks about what happened at 4.38 on Monday 19 August in the waters off Porticello. And the first answers could come directly from the wreck that is lying on its right side at a depth of 50 metres.