Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 13:34

At least 18 rifles were seized by the Military Police on Saturday, the 23rd, in Paraisópolis, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo. According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the “war arsenal” was hidden inside an armored car. “18 rifles were seized, the largest quantity of the year in the State, as well as ammunition and drugs,” he said in a statement. No one was arrested during the action.

According to investigations, the car was on Rua Melchior Giola. Police officers from the 16th Battalion received information about an open parking lot with several vehicles, including two armored vehicles.

“During the investigation, the police located a sedan in which there were several weapons. 18 large-caliber rifles, chargers, ammunition, drugs, precision scales and even a gas mask were seized,” said the SSP.

According to the ministry, another luxury car, an armored BMW, was also seized. There was a complaint of theft in relation to the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation at the 34th DP (Vila Sônia), where the car and the seized material were taken and the incident will be recorded.

“The Civil Police will open an investigation to investigate those involved in the transport and storage of weapons and ammunition”, added the SSP.