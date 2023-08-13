This Saturday (Aug.12.2023), the government of Rio de Janeiro removed Lieutenant Colonel Fábio Batista Cardoso from command of the 17th BPM (Governor Island) after 1 teenager and a 5-year-old girl were shot dead in the neighborhood.

The dead were:

Wendel Eduardo, 17 years old, on the back of a motorcycle, on Avenida Paranapuã, around 7:30 am;

on the back of a motorcycle, on Avenida Paranapuã, around 7:30 am; Eloah Passos, 5 years old, indoors, in Morro do Dendê, about an hour later.

According to the president of the Dendê Residents Association, Roberto Santos, the episodes were related to the participation of military police in the community. He said that the teenager would not have obeyed the police approach.

“Residents went down to the entrance of the community to protest because of the boy’s death. Soon after, several vehicles passed by and one of the police officers fired a shot in the air that ended up going through the window and hitting the child inside the house”, said the president of the association. The teenager would turn 18 next Monday (14.Aug).

In a note, the State Secretariat of Military Police reported that the initial episode with the teenager occurred after an approach by “2 men on Ilha do Governador, where the passenger carrying a pistol in his belt”. The note claims that, according to the police officers who acted in the action, the boy would have shot at the military and there was an exchange of shots.

Regarding the girl’s death, the PM’s note argues that the military were attacked by gunfire from inside the community. “Protesters who closed the nearby roads threw stones at police vehicles and teams, in addition to setting fire to a bus, on Rua Paranapuã”.

About this episode, the PM explained that “an investigative procedure was instituted to verify the situation of the actions and the corporation’s Internal Affairs monitors the procedures of the case”. The corporation says that the footage from the police officers’ body cameras will be made available to assist in the investigations.

The Civil Police also disclosed that it has already started the investigation into the deaths of the girl and the teenager. “The agents are in diligence in search of witnesses and other information to clarify the dynamics of the facts”, disclosed in a note.

With information from Brazil Agency