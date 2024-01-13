Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 10:33

The bodies of the four victims of a helicopter crash that had disappeared in São Paulo were removed from the aircraft this Saturday, 13th, by the Military Police (PM). The bodies had been found in a dense forest location in Paraibuna, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday the 12th, but bad weather made the agents' work difficult.

According to the PM, the bodies will now be sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in São José dos Campos, also in the interior of the State. Due to the persistence of bad weather, travel will be overland.

After 12 days of searching, the helicopter that disappeared with four people on the 31st, New Year's Eve, was located on Friday morning. The Robinson R44 model aircraft was found by Águia 24 in a forested area in the region of Paraibuna.

The bodies of the victims were in the vicinity of the aircraft, which was destroyed after the crash, according to the PM. Among the passengers on the aircraft were Luciana Rodzewics, 46, and her daughter, Letícia Rodzewics Sakumoto, 20. In addition to them, the pilot (identified as Cassiano Teodoro) and a family friend (Rafael Torres) were on the helicopter.

The helicopter was located at 9:15 am. According to authorities, the searches were aided by the Civil Police, which delimited five target quadrants based on intelligence information. To do this, the police even had information on the geolocation of the victims' cell phones. This change in strategy, with greater delimitation, allowed the searches to better focus on some forested areas, according to the Military Police.

In total, there were 68 hours of flying by the PM and another 62 by the Civil Police in an attempt to find the helicopter. In the case of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), which mobilized the SC-10 Amazonas aircraft, it spent more than 135 hours in the air.

The main hypothesis is that the aircraft was trying to return to São Paulo when the crash occurred. But the reasons for the accident are still to be investigated.