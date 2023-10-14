Police also left vehicles on standby in front of 3 synagogues in Brasília; There is no deadline for removing agents from locations

The Military Police of the Federal District kept vehicles on standby in front of the Israeli and Palestinian embassies, in Brasília. The security reinforcement has been carried out since October 7, when the conflict between Israelis and the extremist group Hamas began in the Middle East. Police officers also provide security for 3 synagogues in the capital, in the Lago Sul, Asa Norte neighborhoods and in the Taguatinga administrative region. According to the PM’s press office, there were no incidents recorded at the locations until this Friday (October 13, 2023). Although the PM informed about the security reinforcement, the Power360 He was at the Palestinian Embassy and found that there were no night vehicles in the area until 11pm this Friday. Police protection was only identified at the Israeli Embassy.

