Highlights: President Ramnath Kovind’s birthday today

PM Narendra Modi wishes the President

Kovind became the 14th President of the country in 2017

new Delhi

On the 75th birthday of President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted him and wished him good health. President Kovind was born on 1 October 1945 in a village in Kanpur district of UP. He became the country’s 14th President on 25 July 2017.

PM Modi tweeted, ‘Wish the President on his birthday. India has a resource for the visionary country for their policies. His sense of service towards the underprivileged is tremendous. May God bless them and give them health.



Kovind had an entry in politics like this

Kovind’s entry into politics came in 1994, when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He was a member of the upper house of parliament twice until 2006. A lawyer by profession, Kovind has practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. Kovind has also been the private secretary to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. He was also appointed by the BJP as its national spokesperson. He has also held the post of President of BJP Dalit Morcha. He has been the president of All India Koli Samaj.