new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rajiv Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh for tweeting tea to the MPs who were protesting against the suspension in the Parliament complex. Prime Minister Modi wrote in the tweet, “The land of Bihar had taught democracy to the entire world centuries ago. What Shri Harivansh Ji did today, from the land of Bihar, became the representative of democracy, it inspired and delighted every democracy lover is.”

PM Modi wrote in another tweet, “Everyone saw how they were humiliated in the temple of democracy two days ago, they were attacked and then the same people sat on dharna against them. But you will enjoy that Today Harivansh ji drank the same people by taking tea from his house in the morning. It shows the generosity and greatness of Harivansh ji. What more can this beautiful message for democracy. I congratulate him for Am. “

MPs refused to drink tea

Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha Harivansh met 8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha this morning. Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh took tea for Rajya Sabha MPs. But the suspended MPs refused to drink Harivansh’s tea. On this Harivansh told the MPs that they have come to meet personally because they are all their allies. But these MPs said that if they want to meet in person, then either come to the house of Harivansh MPs or call the MPs to their house. All the MPs are protesting against the suspension in front of the Gandhi statue.

Congress MP from Rajya Sabha Ripun Bora said, “Harivansh ji said that he has come here today not as Deputy Chairman but as a fellow working with us. Our only demand is that the LoP in the House today Let us speak. LoP will put the demand to withdraw our suspension in the House today. “

At the same time, Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, has announced to keep fast for 24 hours against the uncontrolled behavior done by opposition MPs during the passage of agricultural bills on 20 September.

read this also-

The sixth round of talks between India and China lasted for 14 hours, for the first time Joint Secretary of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs was present.

PM Modi’s clarification on farmers bill, MSP system will continue as before, anti-farmers are misleading