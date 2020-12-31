Colonel Narendra Kumar, who played an important role in bringing the Siachen Glacier under India’s jurisdiction, said goodbye to the world on Thursday in the capital Delhi. Col. Narendra Kumar, who was famous for ‘Bull’ Kumar in the army, was suffering from illness and was 84 years old. He breathed his last at the Army’s R&R Hospital.

After which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now paid tribute to Colonel Narendra ‘Bull’ Kumar by tweeting. The PM wrote “An irreparable loss! Colonel Narendra ‘Bull’ Kumar (retired) served the country with extraordinary courage and diligence. His special connection with the mountains will be remembered. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti.” “

Let me tell you, Colonel Narendra Kumar, who joined the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army in 1953, was fond of conquering the high mountain ranges. He had conquered Mount Everest in the year 1965, followed by Nanda Devi, Mount Blanc and Kanchenjunga. But being in the Indian Army is particularly known for their climb on the Siachen Glacier. As commandant of the High Altitude Warfare College in Gulmarg, in the late 70s and early 80s, Colonel Bull accompanied his crew to the Mountaineering Cichayin Glacier and Saltaro-Ridge.

At the same time, he found that the Pakistani army was in the hunt to capture there. He submitted his report to the Army Headquarters, after which the Indian Army launched Operation Meghdoot and deposed its authority on the Sychayin before the Pakistani Army. Since then the Pakistani army has never been able to capture the Siachen Glacier. It is said that once during a gala, Colonel Kumar got some confidential maps of the US Army. In those maps, part of the Siachen Glacier was shown in Pakistan. From there, Colonel Kumar’s ears were raised and he had made an intention to go to the Siachen Glacier.

Even today, one of the highest posts of the Indian Army in Siachen Glacier, Kumar-Post is named after him.

He is the only Colonel rank officer of the Indian Army who was awarded the PVSM i.e. Param Vishisht Seva Medal and AVCM ie Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. He was also awarded the Kirti Chakra for bravery and the Arjuna Award for encouraging sports.

Although it is said that he was called Bull-Kumar for his bull-like strength, but some people believe that he had to fight with a senior in NDA like a ‘Bull’ during a fight. This name was given. Although, he lost to his senior in this battle, but his name remained with him till his death. His senior later became the head of the Indian Army — General J. F. Rodrigues.

