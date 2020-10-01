Highlights: PM Modi’s ‘armored’ aircraft is reaching India today

A Boeing 777 aircraft is built in Dallas, USA

Apart from PM, President and Vice President will also use this aircraft

This aircraft is equipped with excellent features and safety features

new Delhi

Boeing 777, a special aircraft designed for PM Narendra Modi in the US, is going to land on Indian soil today. Equipped with capabilities like Air Force One of the US President, this aircraft has many features. Apart from the Prime Minister, the President and the Vice President will also use this aircraft. Till now PM Air India-One has been using Boeing-747 with call sign. Government sources said that today the plane can reach India at some point.

This aircraft is equipped with excellent features

The ‘armored’ Boeing 777 (Air India One) can take a long flight from the US to India once refueled. The Airforce will operate this two new Super VIP planes in the coming years, not Air India. Sources say that its call sign can be kept Airforce-One.

From color to full security

Three types of colors have been used in it. Two of these colors resemble US President’s Airforce One. Sources say that the paint used in the Boeing-777. They have white, light blue and orange colors. Light blue and white colors have been used more, while orange colored airplanes have been lined up in the middle. It looks very beautiful to see.

Plane flies at a speed of 900 km per hour

Air Force One, an American presidential aircraft, can fly at an altitude of 35,000 feet at a speed of 1,013 kilometers per hour. Airforce One can fly at an altitude of 35,000 feet at a speed of 1,013 kilometers per hour. This aircraft can cover 6,800 miles at a time. The aircraft can fly up to a maximum height of 45,100 feet. The flight costs $ 1,81,000 (about Rs. 1 crore 30 lakh) per hour during the flight. At the same time, PM Modi’s new aircraft flies at a speed of around 900 km per hour.

Also know the price and strength of the aircraft

Airforce pilots will fly this aircraft. The price of both the aircraft is around Rs 8458 crore. Extremely safe, the next part of this ship has a jammer which blocks the radar signal of the enemy. It also does not have the effect of a missile attack. According to reports, this aircraft will have the ability to refuel in the air itself. Also, this aircraft will be able to fly between India and America at a time.

Air refueling ability

The aircraft will also have an office and a meeting room. A mirror ball system has also been used. It can also confuse modern infrared signal-fired missiles. Many pictures of this aircraft are also becoming quite viral on social media. Presently, the PM and the President travel on Air India’s Boeing 747 aircraft.