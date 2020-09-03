Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal twitter account has been hacked. The hacker called for bitcoin in donations for the Kovid-19 relief fund. However, these tweets were deleted immediately. A message was written on PM Modi’s personal twitter account – “I appeal to you guys to donate to PM Modi Relief Fund for Kovid-19”.

In another tweet, the hacker wrote, This account has been hacked by John Wick ([email protected]). We have not hacked Paytm Mall. However now these tweets have been deleted.

Let me tell you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a personal Twitter account, he has more than 25 lakh followers.