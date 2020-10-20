Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 6 pm today. PM Modi himself gave this information by tweeting. However, no information has been given about what the Prime Minister will discuss in the name of the country. In the tweet, PM Modi wrote, “I will send a message to the nation at 6 pm today. You must join.”

I will send a message to the nation at 6 pm today. You must join Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

Corona crisis continues in the country. It is believed that in view of the coming festivals, PM can appeal to people to follow the rules continuously. In some days, there are frequent festivals in the country. In such a situation, due to Corona crisis, it is very important to take precautions. Because as the corona case is decreasing and the number of cured people is increasing, the fear of corona seems to end from the minds of the people. During festivals, the crowds in the markets may increase further.

However, PM Modi has addressed the country suddenly many times before. PM Modi has addressed the country many times before the Corona crisis and even during the crisis.

When was the Prime Minister’s address in the Corona era

19 March 2020: Public curfew was announced in the country on 22 March, at 5 pm, 5 minutes asked to encourage the health workers.

24 March 2020: Announced the lockdown in the country for 21 days from 25 March.

3 April 2020 : 9 o'clock in the morning and issued a message, on April 5 at 9 o'clock, appealed to turn off all the lights of the house, to light a candle, lamp or flashlight or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes.

14 April 2020 : PM Modi addressed at 10 am and extended the lockdown till 3 May

12 May- The Prime Minister once again met the public. This time Prime Minister Modi announced an economic package of 20 lakh crore rupees. The Prime Minister said that the details of the expansion of this package will be given by Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman.

30 June: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the food scheme till 30 November 2020

Corona status in the country

In India, the death toll from corona in one day has come down to 600, but still this number is the highest in the world. In the last 24 hours, 46,790 new corona cases have been registered and 587 corona infected have lost their lives. The number of patients recovering in the country is also coming more than new cases. 69,720 patients recovered on the previous day.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has reached 75 lakh 97 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 15 thousand 197 patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 67 lakh 33 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 48 thousand.

