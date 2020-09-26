New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday and wished him longevity and good health. Former Prime Minister of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh is celebrating his 88th birthday today. He was the Prime Minister of India from 2004-2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted from his official Twitter account, wishing the former Prime Minister on his birthday, “Happy birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh ji.” I pray to God for his longevity and good health. ”

Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and wished the former Prime Minister for his birthday. Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media, ‘Dr. India is feeling the absence of Prime Minister as Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are the source of inspiration for all of us. Wish him a very happy birthday.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

Let us tell you that before becoming Prime Minister in 2004, Dr. Manmohan Singh served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004. After this, Manmohan Singh was sworn in as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014 after defeating the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee under the leadership of UPA.

Dr. Manmohan Singh also served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1982 to 1985 as an Indian Economist. Congress leader Manmohan Singh was the head of the Planning Commission from 1985 to 1987. Along with this, between 1972 and 1976, he has previously held several key positions including Chief Economic Advisor.

