Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the country today

Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline will be a significant achievement in the construction of ‘one country, one gas grid’

Gail (India) Limited built 450 km pipeline

The entire cost of the project is around Rs 3000 crore.

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the country through video conference on Tuesday, 5 January 2021. This will be a significant achievement in the construction of ‘one country, one gas grid’. The 450 km long pipeline has been constructed by GAIL (India) Limited.

Giving this information, the PMO said that it has a transport capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic meters per day and will carry natural gas from the liquefied natural gas terminal in Kochi to Mangaluru. It will pass through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

3 thousand crore rupees project

The entire cost of the project is around Rs 3000 crore and its construction has created 12 lakh jobs. The pipeline will provide piped natural gas (PNG) to environmentally friendly and cheaper fuel houses and the transport sector will get compressed natural gas (CNG).

Consumption of clean fuel will reduce air pollution

The statement said that commercial and industrial units will get natural gas in the districts through which this pipeline will pass. The statement said that consumption of clean fuel would reduce air pollution, which would improve air quality.