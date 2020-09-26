Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly online on Saturday. Official sources gave this information. The United Nations General Assembly is being held online due to the corona virus epidemic. Sources said that the Prime Minister has already recorded this address at the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York at around 9 am local time.Officials said that Narendra Modi will be the first speaker in the morning. During the ongoing 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, India’s priority will be to emphasize further strengthening of global action against terrorism. Apart from this, in the light of speeches of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the statement of PM Modi will be watched by the whole world. Significantly, Imran Khan in his speech made serious allegations against Modi, RSS and BJP.

Imran had once again raised the issue of Kashmir in the UN, which was opposed by India’s representative in the meeting, during the speech of Imran, who walked out. After this, India responded with Pakistan and heard a lot of havoc. While exercising India’s right to dispense, Mizito warned Pakistan to free its illegal occupation from the PoK. He strongly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and only PoK can be discussed about Kashmir.