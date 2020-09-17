Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi turned 70 years old on today, 17 September. On this occasion, the process of wishing him from the country and abroad continued. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s name was also included in this list. Through a video, Kangana gave a special message to the PM, in response to which PM Modi has thanked Kangana.Kangana shared a video on PM Modi’s birthday and said that no Prime Minister could have got as much love as he had before. He said that there are many people who are wishing the PM’s longevity. On the message of Kangna, PM Modi replied by tweeting – ‘Thank you Kangna ji for your congratulations on the birthday.’

Earlier in the video, Kangana said, ‘Honorable Prime Minister, many congratulations on your birthday. I never got a chance to talk to you. This country appreciates you. I know there are a lot of voices, a lot of noise. Hardly anyone is said such dirty things as much as you are treated wrongly. Especially to a Prime Minister, hardly anyone would say such vulgar words and so many wrong things.

Next, Kangana said, ‘But you know that there are very few people. She is a propaganda. If the ordinary Indian feels for you, I do not think that any Prime Minister has received so much respect, devotion and so much love before. All I want to say is that crores of Indians who are not on social media, whose voices do not reach you, are all praying for your long life today. We are very fortunate to have met a Prime Minister like you.