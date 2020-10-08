Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Invest India Conference today. PM Modi in his address has spoken on many important issues including the corona virus. The Prime Minister said that India is playing the role of dispensary for the world, so far medicines have been made available to about 150 countries.

PM Modi said that in the post-Corona world you will hear about many kinds of problems. You will hear about the problem of manufacturing, supply chain, PPE etc. However, India has not allowed them to become a problem. We have emerged as a land of solutions. PM Modi said that the situation in India is strong today and will be stronger tomorrow, we have liberalized the tax system for government property and pension fund, FDI system has been greatly liberalized.

The PM said that today the mindset and market in India is changing. We have deregularized and decriminalized many provisions of the company act. India has made a lot of reforms in education, labor and agriculture. Today they affect all Indians. This has ensured the share of the private sector.

India is on its way to relax regulation in various sectors, with stiffer penalties on offenses in various cases under the Companies Act being relaxed. The Prime Minister said that India has risen from 142 to 63 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rating in the last 5 years. The PM said that India-Canada bilateral relations are based on our shared democratic values ​​and many common interests, trade and investment relations between the two countries are an integral part of our multifaceted relationship.