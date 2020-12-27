Highlights: Pradeep Sangwan, who kept the Himalayas clean, praised PM Modi

In the Mann Ki Baat program, Modi mentioned Pradeep, told work

Pradeep Sangwan thanked the PM, said, this is inspiring

Chandigarh

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat program, which was a campaign for the removal of plastic waste from different areas of the Himalayas. Sangwan, a 35-year-old mountaineer from Gurgaon living in Himachal Pradesh, founded the ‘Healing Himalayas Foundation’ four years ago. Sangwan Ton with a team of volunteers cleaning plastic and other wastes, which tourists leave behind every year.

In the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ telecast of this year, Modi, while discussing the New Year’s resolutions, said that there are some people who constantly innovate and keep making new resolutions. The Prime Minister said, ‘You must have experienced in your life that when you do something for the society, the society automatically gives you the energy to do something else. Greater work can also be accomplished than a common source of inspiration. One such young man is Pradeep Sangwan.

Modi said that Sangwan has been running the ‘Healing Himalayas’ campaign since 2016 and under it he travels to different areas of the Himalayas with his team and cleaning up the garbage left by tourists. Praising Modi, he said, “So far Pradeep has cleaned up tons of plastic waste from different regions of the Himalayas.” On his praise, Sangwan said, ‘It is very inspiring that the Prime Minister honors the small efforts of people like me. I thank them for drawing the attention of the nation towards this work which we are doing to protect our environment. ‘

Sangwan told ‘Mann ki Baat’

Sharing the beginning of his campaign, Sangwan said that his father was in the army and wanted him to become a military officer but he could not pass the interview related to joining the army. He said that while graduating from DAV College, Chandigarh, he came in contact with some friends from Himachal Pradesh with whom he started traveling to the Himalayas in 2007-08.

Sangwan told, ‘I moved to Himachal in the year 2009 where I did a lot of traveling and trekking etc. for the next five years. When I was trekking from Chandratal lake to Surat Tal lake in Lahaul Spiti, I met the people of the Gaddi (shepherd) community. He told that he and his friend spent three to four days with this community and were very impressed by how much they care about the environment.